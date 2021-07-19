Kanye West Previews New Album at Private Listening Party in Las Vegas

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend Kanye premiered new music from his forthcoming album rumored to be dropping this week.

The title of the album is Donda, named after his mother.

The listening session was a private event held in Las Vegas. It was invite-only and you had to register after the fact to confirm your attendance.

Phones were not permitted so no photos or videos from the event are available.

Social media personality, Justin LaBoy tweeted, Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week we probably not going to listen to anything else for awhile. Let me go enjoy all the current artists I’m listening to until then.

The album will have features from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn and Baby Keem.

