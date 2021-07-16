Mina’s House Pod Ep. 187 – Relationship Expert Tracy McMillan

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Relationship Therapist, Coach and Author, Tracy McMillan, joined the Mina’s House Podcast to talk about her show returning to OWN “Family or Fiance.” During her conversation with Mina SayWhat and Garnett Briscoe, Tracy breaks down why they are single and talks about her own struggles with being in 3 marriages that ended in divorce. Tracey breaks down how to handle issues between your significant other and your family and also gives her opinion on Kevin Samuels.

