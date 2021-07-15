Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kevin Hart Lands New Talk Show ‘Hart 2 Heart’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart Lands New Talk Show ‘Hart 2 Heart’

Get ready to have a Hart 2 Heart with your favorite rock star comedian! Kevin Hart is officially taking his talents into the late night tv hosts realm in a new Original Peacock series entitled Hart To Heart.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic. I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

Look out for new episodes of Hart To Heart starting on August 5th and every Thursday thereafter. Guest line up will be announced each week before the episodes are released. Peep the trailer where Kevin Hart promises nothing but insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor all from his virtual wine cellar.

Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Star Studded Album Tracklist Revealed

Popsmoke’s highly anticipated second posthumous album has some of the biggest names in rap making an appearance! The follow up to last year’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, is entitled ‘Faith.’ Steven Victor posted the tracklist on Instagram.

The star studded list of features include Kanye Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Takeoff, Future, 42 Dugg , Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, and Pharrell. The album is set to arrive on streaming services tomorrow (Friday, July 16.)

