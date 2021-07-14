Paris Nicole
Kawhi Leonard Undergoes Surgery for Torn ACL

Kawhi Leonard leaving the court

Source: (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

After missing the last eight games of postseason play, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday underwent surgery to have a torn ACL repaired, the team has revealed.

The news comes as a surprise to many because, up until now, the team has maintained Leonard had been sidelined with a “sprained knee.” Even Leonard himself has refused to address the issue, recently telling a reporter who asked about his knee, “It’s good. Next question!”

Although neither Clippers management nor Leonard has revealed how long he’s expected to take to recover, other players who have undergone ACL surgery have typically taken a year to heal before returning to the court.

