Rumors started swirling that Taina and G Herbo broke up because G Herbo attended his ex, Ari’s birthday party.

When blogs cross referenced their Instagram pages, it looked like Taina stopped following G Herbo which is usually a sign that a couple has broken up.

Taina hopped in the Shade Room and commented, she inserted laughing emojis and wrote, that’s still my man he just blocked, nothing to see here.

