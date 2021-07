WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Monica sat down with Elle magazine for a fast round of questions.

She revealed Mary J. Blige is her dream collaboration.

She said Mary has been very influential to her personally so she thinks professionally it would be easy for them to get in the studio together.

She said she just doesn’t know who would write or produce the perfect song for them.

Who do you think can give the ladies the perfect song?

