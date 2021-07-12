Meek Mill & Lil Uzi Collab?

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Two of Philly’s hottest rappers, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert are seeminlgy teaming up together for a new single! The two Philly music moguls, were spotted shooting a music video for a new unheard of track. Lol in the video Meek however became a trending topic because of his orange jacket and green pants outfit during the shoot. Comments on the IG post said everything from a SpongeBob character to Carrots and Peas, hash tagged #OrganicMeek.

Uzi had more of a Philly lay on with black shorts and a matching black shirt, with Meek hyping him up in the background. The shoot def gave a 100% Philly vibes as it was shot on someone’s block with dirt bikes and motorcycles all surrounding them.

While it’s still a mystery on when the singe will drop, the two for sure rapped on a fire beat. Check it out below.

