Tekashi 6ix9ine hit with another lawsuit by Tattoo Artist

A Japanese Tattoo artist is suing Tekashi 6ix9ine for stealing his name and referring to the artist as a ‘Heroin Addict’.

Takashi Matsuba filed the lawsuit stating that his reputation is in danger and that Tekashia has “created confusion and false perception” that the tattoo artist is in some way affiliated with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Matsuba is citing the Hulu documentary on Tekashi as the source of the false perception and association.

The documentary states that Matsuba was the inspiration for Tekashi’s name.

Matsuba also calls out the Showtime documentary called “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 69”.

Tekashi is heard saying, “There was this tattoo artist named Takashi from our neighborhood. And he was this heroin addict. He did heroin to create. He did it to get himself in his little world. He did it to be himself. And that’s where I got the name Tekashi from. And that’s who I am.”

Matsuba is suing for defamation and wants both streaming services to remove his name, image, and likeness.

