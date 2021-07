WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby has been released from police custody in Paris. The Atlanta Rapper has been ordered to pay a fine upon his real due to carrying 32 grams of Cannabis. Lil Baby & NBA All-Star James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week. According to the French newspaper Le Parisen, both Baby & Harden were a part of the group that was stopped by police after three people exited the car smelling like weed.

Brooklyn Nets Star Harden was reportedly not arrested. Video shortly surfaced James Harden & Lil Baby being questioned by French police.

Less than 24 hours later, Lil Baby has posted a tweet & on his IG story to confirm that he is free.

