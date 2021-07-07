HotBoy Wes ft. Gucci Mane “My Lil Dance,” Common ft. PJ “Imagine” & More | Daily Visuals 7.7.21

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Black TikTok creators may be on strike (which has led to the strugglest of dance content on social media since it’s inception), but HotBoy Wes might’ve just given Caucasian Americans something to work with… kinda.

Linking up with Gucci Mane for his clip to “My Lil Dance,” HotBoy Wes introduces a series of dance moves that’s basically being hunched over bopping and arms flailing. Do with that what you will, TikTok “influencers.” We’ll be critiquing with extreme prejudice. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere, Common gets ready for a beautiful day at the beach alongside PJ for his visuals to “Imagine” where he proves that simple living and nature can often be the definition of success.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nardo Wick, Cico P, and more.

HOTBOY WES FT. GUCCI MANE – “MY LIL DANCE”

COMMON FT. PJ – “IMAGINE”

DIOGENES FT. CUBE REF – “EAST COAST KINGS”

NARDO WICK – “PULL UP”

CICO P – “PROPHECY”

LIL GOTIT – “OPTIONS”

TOOSII – “COLD HEART”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “GTA VI”

