Diva’s Daily Dirt: Meek Mill +Travis Scott Allegedly Had Heated Argument

Meek Mill +Travis Scott Allegedly Had Heated Argument

According to reports Meek Mill and Travis Scott exchanged some words and got into a little argument during Jay Z and Beyoncé’s lavish July 4th bash in the Hamptons. Allegedly the two rap stars, who to our knowledge have never had a previous beef, caused a huge scene outside of the party. Meek in particular was ‘thrown into a rage by the confrontation’ according to Page Six and could be heard yelling at Scott even after being escorted away from the scene.

The incident allegedly happened about 1:30am. No rep from either side has confirmed any further details.

We wonder what that was all about.

Bill Cosby Working On Docuseries and Stand Up Comedy Tour?

Bill Cosby is now a free man and according to his rep, Andrew Wyatt, the 83-year old comedian wants to get back on the stand-up comedy stage. Is it too soon? TMZ reports that Wyatt claims his client is ready to hit the road again and tell jokes. Several promoters are and comedy clubs are already interested and open to the idea. Even amidst the backlash, Wyatt claims, “the world wants to see Mr. Cosby.”

Reports also say Cosby is working on a five part docuseries that will cover his life, legacy, trial and prison experience.

Are you here for Mr. Cosby getting back in his comedy bag and heading back on the road? Will you be pressing play on the docuseries? Let us know, tweet us @QuicksilvaShow !

