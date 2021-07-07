Drake & Nicki Minaj Fans Lose It After He Teases They’re In The Studio

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Drake dropped another clue via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 6). The “Certified Lover Boy” was seen riding in a car wearing a red “YMCMB” hoodie and using a filter that gave Drake a green Nike-like check under his eyes.

In a second post to his IG Stories, there is an empty studio illuminated in red with a huge “Nicki” neon sign, signifying that Drake had pulled up on Nicki Minaj.

Drake has said that he plans on dropping his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy” by the end of the summer.

MMA’s Dana White hinted Drake had “something big” going on this weekend in Vegas. He offered no other information so fans are on high alert.

