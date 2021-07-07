Chris Brown Sued By Ex-housekeeper After Claiming She Was ‘Mauled’ By His Dog

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bad news continues to follow Chris Brown, who is now being sued by an ex-housekeeper who claims she was mauled by Chris’ Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, named “Hades.”

The unnamed housekeeper says she was attacked by the dog while Chris was at home, however she says he didn’t offer her any help. Chris did however arrange for the dog to be removed from the home prior to police and paramedics arriving.

Weeks after the attack Chris’ dog was euthanized after it was deemed dangerous by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

The housekeeper is suing for major damages and claims she had to have surgery to save her life. Last month reports surfaced that Chris was under investigation for the battery of a woman who he allegedly struck at his home.

Since 2009 trouble seems to follow Chris Brown, but it doesn’t slow him down musically.

