Dame Dash Blames Roc-A-Fella Split On JAY-Z’s Beef With Biggs

It seems Dame Dash’s claim to fame will forever be Roc-A-Fella Records, the iconic label founded by Dash, JAY-Z, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. Yet again Dame has found time to discuss things that went on behind the scenes of the Hip-Hop imprint.

“The reason Roc-A-Fella Records broke up in the first place was ’cause he [JAY-Z] didn’t want to break bread with Biggs no more,” Dash says during an interview on the Social Proof Podcast.

Dame’s comments come on the heels of him trying to sell JAY-Z’s debut album, “Reasonable Doubt” as an NFT, however, he was stopped in his tracks by a lawsuit issued by JAY-Z who then turned around and commissioned Derrick Adams to create a “Reasonable Doubt” NFT which was revealed during the 25th anniversary of the album on June 25th.

Dame is trying to sell off his share of Roc-A-Fella and was offered a price by JAY, which he said was “unacceptable.”

Burke hasn’t spoken publicly about what happened to Roc-A-Fella Records but during an interview with Kevin Durant, “Biggs” says he wasn’t a fan of JAY-Z until after he battled DMX.

