WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The secondhand clothing business is booming as people are purging their ‘pandemic wardrobes’.

After a year of bumming around the house in sweatpants and t-shirts, people are cleaning out their closets as life returns to normal.

Other folks might have gained a few pounds during lockdown, and can’t fit into their old clothes.

Overall, secondhand clothing sales are on pace to double by the year 2025 as more people ‘de-clutter’ their closets.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: