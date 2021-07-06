Why Fans Believe Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Are Quietly Feuding

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion gave us the 2019 Summer anthem, Hot Girl Summer.

And then it felt like their relationship went silent with the two unfollowing each other on social media.

After the two did their hit song together, Megan said in an interview, I really really really like both of them [Cardi & Nicki]. They’re two different people, two different rappers.

She said then, she wanted to collaborate with Cardi and WAP was born.

Fans of Nicki thought the collaboration was weird because previously Megan said she did not want to work with anyone who did not write their own rap songs and there has been an ongoing rumor that Cardi does not write her own rhymes.

Fans of Nicki think this is what has caused the riff between the two.

