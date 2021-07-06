Lil Duval and Erica Mena Beef on Twitter

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Monday night was the season premiere of Love and Hip Hop ATL.

Erica Mena and Safaree’s divorce is said to play out this season on the show.

Erica woke up on Monday and went after Kaylin Garcia who she is accusing of sleeping with her husband.

Lil Duval tweeted, how you go from ‘I’m filing for divorce, why you trying to f- a married man’ crazy tail self.

Erica responded, you always in some woman’s business shut up Lil B—.

Lil Duval came back, calm down Queen. Your postpartum acting up.

Many women took offense to the insinuation that Erica was going through postpartum and if she was, Lil Duval was making light of it.

