Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner After 28 Years

Veteran actor Don Cheadle revealed that he and his longtime partner, actress Bridgid Coulter secretly got married last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheadle talked about the marriage while appearing on the daytime talk show Ellen on Wednesday (June 30th) with guest host, comedian Wanda Sykes. Sykes opened up the interview with an apology, bringing up how she had originally assumed that the two were already married beforehand, and talked about their conversation after Cheadle told her.

“You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married,” Sykes, 57, said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.’ She went on to jokingly say,“I think I just texted something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’ … I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.’

The “Iron Man” actor laughed and admitted he was a little confused by her reaction but understood why she would think that. “Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable. … I hold you blameless,” he said. He didn’t explicitly say exactly when the two got married. Cheadle and Coulter have been dating since 1992, and have previously acted together in Rosewood, House of Lies and Black Monday. The couple also have two daughters, Ayana, 26 and Imani, 25.

Cheadle also spoke about his brief stint as a stand-up comedian during his high school years in Denver, Colorado while on the “Ellen” show. He and a friend even created a routine that worked well right until his parents got to see it. “We were like, ‘Oh, this isn’t hard,’” Cheadle recalled of his first performance. “It didn’t go so well the next time. That was my last time doing stand-up.”

