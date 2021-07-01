Kevin Gates Admits He Started Rapping As Refuge From Child Molestation

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Gates was a guest on the podcast, Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

He was asked how he got into the music industry.

It was an escape for me and I never said this in no interview or podcast. I grew up real violent and real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be but I was molested as a child…I wanted to be the toughest person on earth but writing and making music was always an escape for me.

There are videos and interviews of Kevin stating he does not like to be touched

