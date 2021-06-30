Beyoncé Wishes Serena Williams a Speedy Recovery, Lets Her Know She Will Rise

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbleton the athlete received love from Queen Bey.

“We salute you Serena Williams! You are a leader on and off the tennis court. My thoughts and prayers are with you for a full, smooth and successful recovery,” Beyoncé wrote on social media.

As Serena Williams was leading 3-1 in the first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and she suffered a leg injury after slipping on the wet grass, ending her chances of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title.

