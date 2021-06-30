Paris Nicole
Pooh Shiesty’s Instagram Helped Federal Agents Indict Him on Robbery and Gun Charges

When flaunting cash goes wrong. Pooh Shiesty is in even MORE trouble

He was previously arrested for aggravated battery after a shooting in a Miami night club.

Now he has another indictment in another case for armed robbery.

A Louis Vuitton bag filled with over $40,000 fell out of a Lamborghini he was driving.

Investigators were able to tie Pooh to the money by comparing the serial numbers in the bag to the serial numbers on money he flaunted in a photo on his Instagram.

He is being charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, robbery under a law regulating commerce.

