Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Slander After BET Awards Performance [Video]

Not everyone got the vibes Lil Nas X was about at the recent BET Awards. He has responded to some of the homophobic criticism he received online after his performance.

As spotted on Complex Lil Nas X brought “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” to life for the first time in front of a live audience at the 2021 BET Awards. During the Egyptian themed set, which was a nod to Michael Jackson’s classic “Do You Remember The Time” video, he was surrounded by a crew of male back-up dancers. Midway through the song he kissed one of the men. While his vision was largely celebrated by critics and his peers alike, some folks voiced their displeasure on social media.

One Twitter user specifically said that Lil Nas X is out of pocket for channeling MJ for his lifestyle saying “DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS”. Naturally the tweet landed on X’s timeline to which he responded “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture”.

Prior to hitting the stage the Lithia Springs, Georgia native arrived at the ceremony wearing a denim dress with suspenders. Not only was it a memorable fashion moment but the “Old Town Road” rapper is deemed it the start of a movement saying “we causing the emasculation of men all 2021″.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is now double platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). You can view his BET Awards performance below.

