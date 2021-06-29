Big Sean “Freshman 10,” Tyler, The Creator ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell “Juggernaut” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.21

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a decade since Big Sean introduced himself to the game with his debut album, Finally Famous, and to celebrate it’s 10th anniversary, Sean is dropping a remixed and remastered deluxe edition of the project.

To push the re-release of Finally Famous, Big Sean comes through with some new visuals to “Freshman 10” in which he drives around LA to take in how far he’s come in his career while old stock footage of a young Sean plays throughout the video. The man really has come up in the world. Give Big Sean his due.

Tyler, The Creator meanwhile recently returned to the rap game himself with Call Me If You Get Lost and with it a new clip for fan favorite cut “Juggernaut” where Tyler takes on all the verses of his fellow rap peers, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell. From riding a monster truck to pulling it himself to falling out the sky, the man really is all over the place in this one.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ski Mask The Slump God, YN Jay, and more.

BIG SEAN – “FRESHMAN 10 (FREESTYLE)”

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “JUGGERNAUT”

ICEWEAR VEZO FT. FUTURE – “TEAR THE CLUB UP”

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “ADMIT IT”

YN JAY – “OXYYYYY”

JOY CROOKES – “FEET DON’T FAIL ME NOW”

MURS – “MURS IN RETROGADE”

LENA JACKSON – “WITNESS STATEMENT”

BOSS50 – “DNA”

