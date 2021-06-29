Cardi B reveals Vitamin C Cleanser that boosts her Pregnancy Glow

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest things that happened during the BET awards was Cardi B revealing that she is pregnant with baby number 2.

Since her performance and the reveal, she has posted a ton of pictures of her maternity shoot to fully display her baby bump and the happiness of her family growing.

The reason why Cardi B has been glowing is because of this particular vitamin C cleaner she has been using.

Cardi’s makeup artist revealed that the cleanser is called “Urban Skin RX Cleanser”.

Erika La Pearl said, “Showing that as a woman, you can have it all—perform while pregnant and look beautiful. I wanted to create a look that enhanced her natural glow.”

Fans can purchase the product at Ulta for $32.

