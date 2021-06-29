JAY-Z Boasts About His ‘A++’ Playlist Game

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

During a Twitter Spaces conversation, JAY-Z spoke on his A+ playlist creations. JAY-Z and new TIDAL majority owner, Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square Inc., hosted a conversation about the future of the streaming platform.

JAY-Z said no one can compete with his playlist game, “I challenge anyone out there…I’m definitely, you know, in the top tier of playlist creators.”

JAY-Z’s track record was proven with his Nas playlist back in April and his “2020 Vision” playlist that included songs from Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pop Smoke.

On the future of TIDAL, JAY-Z said, “We’ll continue to do that because the mission and the intention of what we want to do is right. We will continue to be part of the conversation and part of the culture.”

