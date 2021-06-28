Meek Mill Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Remix Of Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In case you missed it, Soulja Boy debuted the remix for “She Make It Clap” during his Verzuz battle with Bow Wow and everyone approved of the “Black Barbie” lyrics including former flame, Meek Mill.

While the track was playing Meek posted several dancing emojis. Whether he is serious about his love for the remix or not, the Barbz think his emoji comment is a sign of “obsessive behavior.”

Did you hear Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap” remix with Nicki Minaj? What do you think of the track?

