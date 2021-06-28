Fat Joe Thinks No One Is Better Than Lil Baby in This Current Generation

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview with Brian “B. Dot” Miller on Complex Brackets, Fat Joe shared his thoughts on Lil Baby being the best rapper of this new generation.

In the newer generation there’s nobody better than Lil Baby right now.

We, as hip hop historians, we saw when Lil Wayne emerged, we saw when Eminem emerged and Lil Baby is in a lane by himself right now.

Far Joe said, “It’s sad because the other night I’m with Khaled in his convertible Maybach. He played three records in there, and they were three of the biggest artists of the time. He played one guy that’s been winning for ten years straight. He played this group, but then he played that Lil Baby, and it sounded like this guy was the best.”

