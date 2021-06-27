WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

While the infamous Tekashi 6ix9ine has been classlessly trolling rappers, his father has allegedly been homeless. The Brooklyn rapper’s dear old dad recently revealed he could use a helping hand from his son since’s been living in a shelter.

According to Page Six, Daniel Hernandez, who has the same name as his rainbow-colored hair wearing son, has been living in a shelter for a couple of years. However, his son hasn’t offered him a dime in financial support, which he is hoping to get.

Good luck with that.

“Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” the elder Hernandez, 60, told Page Six. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

Surprisingly, Tekashi isn’t totally in the wrong here. The rapper and his father have reportedly been estranged for over 10 years. Daddy did show up at Tekashi’s sentencing to speak on his son’s behalf, but the judge denied his attempts. Before then, the last time Junior saw him was way back in the 3rd grade. Even Tekashi reportedly was cool on the support.

“I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade,” Tekashi reportedly told the court before he was sentenced per Page Six. “I don’t even know if this is a f–kin’ joke, everything I go through.”

Yeah, we couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried. Nevertheless, Hernandez Sr. is still seeking some cash.

“You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”

Struggle Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Father Is Homeless, Wants Hook Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

