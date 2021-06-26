Contests
Lil Durk Winning Weekend SWEEPSTAKES

Lil Durk at the mann July 16th

It’s a Lil Durk Winning Weekend presented by Dope Shows! The show is almost sold out but we have your chance to win! Listen all weekend for you chance to see Lil Durk in concert at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Friday, July 16th. Tickets on-sale now. Presented by Dope Shows. 
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Lil Durk Sweepstakes ends on June 27, 2021.  Subject to Official Rules.
