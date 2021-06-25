QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Get The Inside Scoop To 2021 BET Awards With Host Taraji P. Henson + Wale

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 Radio Room QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards

Get ready, for the cultures biggest night, its all going down Sunday June 27, 2021 at 8 pm EST!

 

Some of your favorite artist will be performing like:

 

Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody and Roddy Rich.

 

Let just say its going to be super lit ! You definitely don’t want to miss this epic event especially since Taraji P Henson will serve as the host.

 

See the full list of nominees below

https://www.bet.com/music/2021/06/24/bet-awards-2021-day-start-time-how-to-watch.html

 

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva even had a chance to catch up with Wale and Taraji P. Henson to get the inside scoop on all things BET Awards 2021.

 

Check out the full interview below:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Streets Said Justin LaBoy Caught Three-Way Fade From Migos, Black Twitter Is Lit

15 photos Launch gallery

Streets Said Justin LaBoy Caught Three-Way Fade From Migos, Black Twitter Is Lit

Continue reading Streets Said Justin LaBoy Caught Three-Way Fade From Migos, Black Twitter Is Lit

Streets Said Justin LaBoy Caught Three-Way Fade From Migos, Black Twitter Is Lit

[caption id="attachment_962391" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Justin LaBoy, the co-host, and co-creator of the Respectfully Justin show on REVOLT found his name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (March 30). The streets are claiming that the members of the Migos put the mitts on the popular social media star, causing Black Twitter to react in kind. RELATED: Quavo & Saweetie Physical Altercation In Elevator It goes without saying that there isn’t any footage of this alleged beatdown, nor does it appear that LaBoy is suffering from any injuries after posting just hours ago on his active Twitter feed. He’s also been quite active on his Instagram feed but the vague nature of the messages aren’t giving any clues on his condition but that hasn’t stopped fans from inquiring within. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNC-sdBDHw5/ LaBoy is intentionally not answering the questions of whether or not he had the paws put on him by Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, but it’s understandable why some would assume considering the recent episode of Respectfully Justin where Saweetie was a guest and seemingly had some shade to throw towards her ex-boyfriend, Quavo. Just days after the episode went wide, most learned that the couple was no longer an item despite speculation raging high after Saweetie’s explosive appearance on the program. It was that spot that some on Twitter are saying why the Migos may have gone after LaBoy to handle their business. Again, all of this is just rumors and speculation on the part of social media. We’ve looked over the social media accounts of LaBoy and all three members of the Migos extensively to determine whether or not any of this is true. If this story develops, we’ll be back with more details. For now, keep scrolling and peep the reactions below. — Photo: WENN

Get The Inside Scoop To 2021 BET Awards With Host Taraji P. Henson + Wale  was originally published on kysdc.com

Headlines
Close