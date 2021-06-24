Reebok To Drop All-White Question Low “White Ice”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of year when it’s all-white kicks to keep your fresh cool during the hot summer months.

While crispy white on white Air Force 1’s are usually the go-to attire for this time of year, Reebok is about to drop some competition as they’re giving the classic Question Low a new squeaky clean all-white makeover just in time for the dog days of 2021.

The upcoming “White Ice” version of the Reebok Question Low silhouette will sport an all-white colorway with an icy blue bottom sole to keep things extra cold wherever you walk.

These. Are. Clean!

The Reebok Question Low “White Ice” is set to hit Foot Locker, Champs and other exclusive Foot Locker Inc. banners on Wednesday (June 30) and will retail for a cool $120.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they hit shelves next week.

