Megan Thee Stallion's New Swimwear Line

Megan Thee Stallion just debuted her new swimwear line.

The line is being released through Fashion Nova.

She modeled the swimwear on her Instagram page and captioned it, thee HOTTEST swimsuits for all shapes and sizes for this MF Hot Girl Summer.

Megan reportedly said, “If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have a savage style has never been easy, until now.”

This line is a sequel to her Fall 2020 Fashion Nova collection.

She said she designed the line with taller girls in mind.

Y’all better get ready for this Hot Girl Summer and get your Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody right

