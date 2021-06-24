Entertainment News
Fans Think THIS Proves Why Nick Cannon Is Impregnating So Many Women

nick cannon kids

Source: Abby De La Rosa Instagram / Instagram

A video is resurfacing of Nick Cannon sitting down with Howard Stern in 2017 and fans think it proves why Nick is having so many children, with so many women, so fast.

In the throwback video, Cannon discusses his Lupus diagnosis saying, “Every time I think I”m doing good, then I gotta go back to the f*cking hospital. And it’s like, I almost died this time [from] the blood clots and sh*t.”

When Stern asks Cannon if he fears death Nick’s answer is somewhat reckless, “I don’t fear it. I welcome it,” says Nick. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctors said. But I’m living life like ‘F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let’s f*ck all night!’ Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

Nick welcomed three children in the past year, a second child with Brittany Bell, twins with Abby De La Rosa, and a new pregnancy was just announced with Alyssa Scott. He also shares twins with Mariah Carey.

