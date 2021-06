WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

You didn’t think a bunch of Beyhive members giving Trick Daddy’s restaurant low Yelp ratings was going to stop his rant, did you?

Trick went on Marc Lamont Hill’s show and said Beyonce is not a singer like, Stephanie Mills, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Adele and Alicia Keys.

He did give Beyonce her props on her stage performance.

As for the Beyhive attacking him, I grew up with roaches. I’m more afraid of roaches than bees.

