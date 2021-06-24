Judge Stops Damon Dash’s Efforts To Sell ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The relationship between the founders of Roc-A-Fella Records seems to get worse as time goes by. A judge says that Damon Dash has no right to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.

As reported on The Hollywood Reporter the Harlem native received some bad news regarding one of his latest business ideas. Earlier this month he announced that he would be selling his respective shares of Jay-Z classic debut Reasonable Doubt. Investor platform SuperFarm have clarified the details of the sale. “SuperFarm is proud to announce, in collaboration with Damon Dash, the auction of Damon‘s ownership of the copyright to Jay-Z’s first album Reasonable Doubt. This marks a new milestone in the history of NFT’s, entitling the new owner to future revenue generated by the unique asset.”

Naturally the news caused fans, media outlets and even former business partners to shoot him the collective side-eye. So much so that lawyer Alex Spiro file paperwork to stop the auction citing that “Dash does not even own Reasonable Doubt or its copyright and, therefore, has no right to sell the album or rights to it. Instead, RAF Inc. (Roc-A-Fella Records) owns all the rights to Reasonable Doubt.“ On Tuesday, June 22 a judge has reviewed the complaint and motioned that Dash doesn’t have the power to sell the copyright.

Dame Dash has since clarified his intentions. He says he is not trying to sell his share of the album but his share of the entire Roc-A-Fella Records company. He tells TMZ that Jay-Z recently made him an “lowball” offer.

Jay-Z has yet to formally comment on the matter. You can read the court filings here.

