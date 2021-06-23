Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

An Emotional Fantasia Welcomes Daughter Keziah Home After Nearly a Month in the NICU

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Fantasia

iOne Digital

Fantasia’s daughter, Keziah was born prematurely in May.

Baby Keziah is finally home.

Fantasia posted a photo and captioned it Welcome Home Keziah.

“Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!!” she wrote in an InstaStory, thanking brand @yardypartydesigns. “My Baby Deserved it because she kicked the NICU BUTT”

Fantasia made an announcement that Keziah was born prematurely on May 24 and that she was fighting to be 100% healthy to come home.

Fantasia wrote, “The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

 

 

 

 

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close