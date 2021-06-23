New Pop Smoke Album Set for July [WATCH]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album will be released on July 16th.

The announcement was made with a trailer.

The currently untitled album will have 17 songs and is currently available for pre-order. As reported by Complex, “Running 17 tracks, the new effort has been teased by the late rapper’s managers for a while. Steven Victor, another of Pop’s managers, once again confirmed the record was on the way earlier this month after initially teasing future material following the release of Shoot for the Stars last year.”

His debut album sold 7 million copies worldwide.

It is the longest running album on Billboard on the R&B/Hip Hop albums chart since 1990.

