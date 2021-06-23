Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

New Pop Smoke Album Set for July [WATCH]

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week

(Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album will be released on July 16th.

The announcement was made with a trailer.

The currently untitled album will have 17 songs and is currently available for pre-order. As reported by Complex, “Running 17 tracks, the new effort has been teased by the late rapper’s managers for a while. Steven Victor, another of Pop’s managers, once again confirmed the record was on the way earlier this month after initially teasing future material following the release of Shoot for the Stars last year.”

His debut album sold 7 million copies worldwide.

It is the longest running album on Billboard on the R&B/Hip Hop albums chart since 1990.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close