Quavo and Saweetie broke up back in March and it looks like he doesn’t want any reminders of her at all.

The rapper had gifted Saweetie with a 2020 GTC V8 Bentley Continental but has taken it back and is selling it.

The luxury car is listed at $279, 888 with 2,191 miles.

Have you ever taken a something back you gifted to an ex after the breakup? Is it fair to take gifts back after a breakup?

