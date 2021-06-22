Hip Hop Spot: Bobby Shmurda & Lil Baby Are Giving Back To Their Communities

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Polo G’s debut album Hall of Fame officially hit number one on the charts beating out Migos, Kodak Black, and Gucci Mane. We’re also sending out congratulations to Bobby Shmurda and Lil Baby who are servicing their community. Bobby Shmurda held a “Father’s Day Give Back Brunch” in Brooklyn giving 200 underprivileged families haircuts and meals. Lil Baby bought out a Foot Locker in Atlanta to gift the shoes to children in his neighborhood.

