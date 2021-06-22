WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Join our Breed Studios family & NCETS on August 27, 2021 for their “Love On The Line” Mental Wellness outdoor Festival hosted by yameenallworld right here in PHILLY.

Enjoy FOOD, DRINKS & live performances by : Chubb Rock , Chrisette Michele , Freeway, T3 (Slumvillage) , Miriam A Hyman, from the hit TV show “The Chi” & Many More .

The first 100 ESSENTIAL WORKERS get FREE ADMISSION.

General admission presale tickets are NOW AVAILABLE AT loveontheline.ticketleap.com GET YOUR TICKETS NOW.

