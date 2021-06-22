Listen to Paris Nicole for a Chance to Win J. Cole Tickets

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

WIN THEM BEFORE YOU BUY THEM! Listen to Paris Nicole all week in the 1 pm hour for a chance to win tickets to the Off-Season Tour starring J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, September 29th! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 am. Visit livenation.com for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The J. Cole with 21 Savage: The Off-Season Tour Sweepstakes ends on June 25, 2021. Subject to Official Rules. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE CONTEST RULES

