WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie and Doja Cat might be ‘best friends’ after the success of their song together.

Their song ‘Best Friend’ is officially RIAA certified platinum.

This is Saweetie’s 1st song to go top 10 on the pop chart.

This is Doja Cat’s 3rd time.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: