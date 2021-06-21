Win Lil Durk Tickets with Paris Nicole on Hip Hop Jeopardy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen all week and play Hip Hop Jeopardy with Paris Nicole in the 11am hour for your chance to see Lil Durk in concert at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Friday, July 16th. Tickets on-sale now. Presented by Dope Shows.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Lil Durk Contest ends on June 25, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

