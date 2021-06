WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On Part 2 of Andy Cohen’s Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s reunion special, he asked Khloe whether she’s had plastic surgery.

Khloe admitted to having one nose job.

She said she doesn’t understand where the other rumors come from regarding her and plastic surgery.

She said she does not do botox because she does not respond well to it.

She said Andy is the first person to ask her directly.

