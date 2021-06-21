Bobby Shmurda Gave Out Free Meals & Toys For Father’s Day

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda ain’t been home but a second and already the recently paroled rapper is out here helping his community and making up for lost time.

According to TMZ the “Hot Ni**a” rapper spent Father’s Day spreading love the Brooklyn way and blessed struggling dads by dishing out free meals, some haircuts, and had enough left over to give out some toys to their seeds because children need a little TLC too. The giveaway included items that would make definitely contribute to the development of dad bods as options included fried chicken wings, home fries, mac and cheese, and buttermilk waffles.

Sounds like a helluva menu meal if you ask us.

Bobby took his dad bod buffet on the road and made his way to a few homeless shelters including the WIN Shelter and CAMBA Men’s Shelter afterwards, but along the way also had some goodies for the kids who were around at the time.

“Speaking of kids … our sources say Bobby made sure to hook up the kids who were on-site as well, handing out gaming consoles, Hot Wheels sets, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, princess-themed costumes … and a whole Santa bag of other goodies.”

Big ups to Bobby for looking out for those less fortunate and in need of some good will.

Now, if only he’d bless his fans with some new music…

