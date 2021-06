WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Despite their best effort, it looks like Migos Culture III will debut #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The group re-released their album with 5 bonus songs but it was not enough to get the #1 spot.

Polo G’s Hall of Fame secured the #1 spot.

This is the Migos fourth studio album. They sold 130,500 album equivalent.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: