The voices of the culture, yes the Migos checked in to talk about new album Culture III out now! The album features some of you favorites like Drake, the late Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

Let’s not forget the Migos gave us hits like “Bad and Boujee“, “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” that the culture still loves and appreciates so many years later. They talked everything from a Verzuz battle to the cancel culture. Now as far as a Verzuz battle, the Migos feel like they are their own competition but they definitely want all “the smoke”… Quavo says, “we can verse anything”. Now, as far as the cancel culture lets just say that’s not something they believe in, they’re all about growth, Quavo says, “they hating”! Listen, we all know the Migos made “the culture” a trend before it was a popular thing!

Let’s just say they are very influential when it comes to “the culture”!

Watch the official video of the Migos single ‘Straightenin‘ on the Culutre III out NOW!

It was only right to play a game that we play every day on the show called ‘Questions For Da Culture’ with the Migos to see if they really about that life !

Check out the full interview below:

Migos Culture III Out Now + Find Out Their Take On “The Cancel Culture” was originally published on kysdc.com