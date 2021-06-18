Paris Nicole
Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn’t Talk About Her Pregnancy at the Time

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

As part of Andy Cohen’s reunion show on the Kardashian’s and Jenner’s he asked Kylie why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Kylie said she had already shared so much of her life and she was so young when she got pregnant that she felt she needed to go through it by herself.

Kendall said it was a great decision and attributes Stormi’s happiness and calmness to Kylie’s calm pregnancy.

Kim added part of the decision was due to safety concerns.

The paps swarmed in on Kim for photos when she was pregnant creating unsafe situations.

