Saweetie Announces ‘Pretty B– Music’ Release Date

Saweetie announced on Jimmy Kimmel the name and date of her debut album.

The name of the album is Pretty B- Music and it drops next Friday, June 25.

It will feature songs Best Friend with Doja Cat and Back to The Streets with Jhene Aiko, with production from Danja, Lil Jon, and Murda Beatz.

Saweetie said, the world is going to be shocked by new music.

