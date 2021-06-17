Diva’s Daily Dirt: 2021 BET Awards Performers Announced

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

2021 BET Awards Performers Announced

BET is gearing up for Culture’s biggest night live from Los Angeles and they’ve just announced this year’s performances line up:

Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator.

In addition to the main stage performers, new artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on BET’s Amplified Stage.

This is officially BET’s largest number of performers in the show’s 21-year history. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 BET Music Awards air next Sunday at 8pm EST with a live fully vaccinated audience.

Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins

Congratulations Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa! The two just welcomed a pair of healthy twins, Zion and Zillion.

Abby De La Rosa shared the news on her Instagram with the caption,

JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon.”

This is Nick Cannon’s second set of twins, as he shares a pair of ten-year-old twins with ex wife Mariah Carey. He also has two children with super model Brittany Bell with their last child being born at the end of 2020. Nick now has a total of six children, three of which were born in the last six months and allegedly another on the way. Watch out now, Cannon’s flying everywhere!

